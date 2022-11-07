Tuesday, Nov. 8
Port of Umatilla Board of Commissioners, 1 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston (Kim B. Puzey, 541-379-9700).
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m., Umatilla County Justice Center, 4700 N.W. Pioneer Place, Pendleton (Rosanna Brown, 541-966-3774).
Pendleton City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Start time may vary (Donna Biggerstaff, 541-966-0209).
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., room 130, Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton (541-276-7111).
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting (Sheila Jasperson, 541-566-3313).
Thursday, Nov. 10
Hermiston Irrigation District, 4 p.m., district office, 366 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston (541-567-3024).
Monday, Nov. 14
Hermiston City Council work session, 6 p.m., community center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston (Mark Morgan, 541-567-5521).
Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton (541-276-6711).
Athena-Weston School District, 6:30 p.m., elementary school library, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena (Paula Warner, 541-566-3551).
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., city hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams (541-566-9380).
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater (Linda Hall, 541-938-5531).
Pilot Rock Fire District, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Dept, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock (541-443-3473).
