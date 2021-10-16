Umatilla County Soil & Water Conservation District, 11 a.m., via Zoom at bit.ly/2XkJl1Y; Meeting ID 951 5778 8308, Passcode vA9ja9. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
Pendleton Development Commission, 6 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., or via Zoom at bit.ly/3veG4xI or call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 885 7628 0707, Passcode: 912756. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. (541-966-0201)
East Umatilla County Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
Pilot Rock City Council, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock City Hall, 143 W. Main St. (541-443-2811)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nancy Sandoval 541-922-3226 ext. 105)
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Call for Zoom login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
Thursday, Oct. 21
Hermiston Linebacker Club, noon, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. No host luncheon with Hermiston Bulldogs football Coach David Faaeteete. (Flora Larson, 541-567-5215)
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
