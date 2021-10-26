Ione School District, 4:30 p.m., 445 Spring St., or for Zoom login, visit www.ione.k12.or.us. (541-966-3157, 541-422-7173)
Blue Mountain Community College Special Meeting, 5 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3vHHSzk or call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 973 3022 0871; Passcode: 911962. (Shannon Franklin, 541-278-5951)
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom at bit.ly/3EveGiv or call 971-247-1195; Meeting ID: 844 6710 0787. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Morrow County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Riverfront Center, Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman, or via Zoom at bit.ly/3maZe4E or call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 369 651 7452; Passcode: 335454. (George Nairns 541-922-4624 ext. 5508)
Wednesday, Oct. 27West Extension Irrigation District Special Meeting, 1 p.m., district office, 840 E. Highway 730, Irrigon. Executive session to discuss pending litigation. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
Hermiston Linebacker Club, noon, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. No host luncheon with Hermiston Bulldogs football Coach David Faaeteete. (Flora Larson, 541-567-5215)
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, or via Zoom at bit.ly/3pCYOpW or call 971-247-1195; Meeting ID: 899 8836 6456; Passcode: 272687. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
