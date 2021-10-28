Hermiston Linebacker Club, noon, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. No host luncheon with Hermiston Bulldogs football Coach David Faaeteete. (Flora Larson, 541-567-5215)
Umatilla County Special Library District, 5:30 p.m., 425 S. Main St., Pendleton, or via Zoom at bit.ly/3EmIRrN or call 971-247-1195; Meeting ID: 899 8836 6456; Passcode: 272687. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Monday, Nov. 1
Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Pendleton School District Work Session, 8 a.m., district office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m. via teleconference 351-999-4544. (Shawn Halsey, 541-966-3774)
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. (541-449-3831)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. A Zoom meeting is posted at www.cityofboardman.com. (541-481-9252)
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St. (541-922-2770)
