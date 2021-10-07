Thursday, Oct. 7Hermiston Linebacker Club, noon, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. No host lunch meeting features an inside look at Hermiston Bulldogs football with Coach David Faaeteete. (Flora Larson at 541-567-5215 or flora@barnettandmoro.com)
Umatilla County Special Library District work session, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom at bit.ly/3B0J175 or call 971-247-1195; Meeting ID: 844 6710 0787. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
Monday, Oct. 11Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St. (541-566-9380)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Meeting also livestreamed at bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (541-938-5531)
Tuesday, Oct. 12Umatilla Morrow Radio & Data District, 1:30 p.m. via teleconference 351-999-4544. (Shawn Halsey, 541-966-3774)
Wednesday, Oct. 13Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Join via is bit.ly/3AoZzEQ or call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 331 156 427. (541-481-7678, brandyw@portofmorrow.com.)
Riverside Site Council, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
Stanfield School District, 6 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St. (541-449-3305)
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Gizmo (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
