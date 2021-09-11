Athena-Weston School District, 6 p.m., Weston-McEwen High School outdoors, 540 E. Main St., Athena. Join the meeting at https://bit.ly/3z60byx or dial 1-866-899-4679, access code 994-430-477. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St. (541) 566-9380)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Live-stream via YouTube https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or by phone 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (541-938-5531)
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Pendleton Parks & Recreation Commission, noon, via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3E16veg, or call 253-215-8782; for both use the same meeting ID 850 3114 4200, and passcode 028572. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3z1nMQU, meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. Budget hearing during regular meeting. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Gizmo (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Call for Zoom login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
Thursday, Sept. 16
East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, 7 p.m., district office, 431 E. Main St., Athena. (541-566-3813)
