Meetings — Sept. 2, 2021

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
PENDLETON DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ADVISORY COMMITTEE, 4 p.m., via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2WNVzzR, or call 669-900-9128, code 814 0718 5052. (Charles Denight 541-966-0233)

MONDAY, SEPT. 6
HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)
STOKES LANDING SENIOR CENTER BOARD, 6 p.m., Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon. (Karen 541-922-3137)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Stanfield Council Chambers, 160 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)
UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., online, via teleconference. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Stanfield School District, 1120 N. Main St. (541-449-3305)
WESTON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Gizmo (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St. (541-566-3862)
