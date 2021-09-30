Hermiston Linebacker Club, noon, Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. No-host luncheon with David Faaeteete, Bulldogs football coach. (Flora Larson at 541-567-5215, flora@barnettandmoro.com)
Monday, Oct. 4
Heppner Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Pendleton School District Work Session, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Stanfield City Council, 6 p.m., Council chambers building, 150 W. Coe Ave. (541-449-3831)
Boardman City Council, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. For Zoom meeting link, visit www.cityofboardman.com. (541-481-9252)
Pendleton City Council, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)
Umatilla City Council, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth Street, Umatilla. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Blue Mountain Board Of Education, 5 p.m., executive session/workshop; 6 p.m., regular meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3kQN1Bf or call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 973 3022 0871; Passcode: 911962; limited in-person seating; BMCC Pendleton. (Shannon Franklin 541-278-5951)
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire Department, 305 Willamette St. (541-922-2770)
Thursday, Oct. 7
Umatilla County Special Library District Work Session, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom at bit.ly/2Y35KBj or call 971-247-1195; Meeting ID: 844 6710 0787. (Erin McCusker 541-276-6449)
