MONDAY, SEPT. 6

HEPPNER PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. (541-676-9618)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)

UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., online, via teleconference. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)

STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Stanfield City Council Chambers, 160 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)

BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city’s website, www.cityofboardman.com.

PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)

UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

RIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)

STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St. (541-449-3305)

UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

LOWER UMATILLA BASIN GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, 9 a.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman. (Tom Demianew 541-969-6282)

HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., Hermiston Irrigation District, 366 East Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024)

ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St. (541-566-3862)

BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)

