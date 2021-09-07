Meetings — Sept. 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY, SEPT. 7PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION, 8 a.m., Pendleton School District 16, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)UMATILLA MORROW RADIO & DATA DISTRICT, 1:30 p.m., online, via teleconference. (Shawn Halsey 541-966-3774)STANFIELD CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Stanfield City Council Chambers, 160 W. Coe Ave. (Ben Burgener 541-449-3831)BOARDMAN CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Boardman City Hall, 200 City Center Circle. A link to the Zoom meeting is posted at the city's website, www.cityofboardman.com.PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. (Donna Biggerstaff 541-966-0201)UMATILLA CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. (Nanci Sandoval 541-922-3226)WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterRIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St. (541-449-3305)UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 23, 78760 Westland Road, Hermiston. An executive session may be called to discuss employee performance. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)THURSDAY, SEPT. 9LOWER UMATILLA BASIN GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE, 9 a.m., online, via Zoom, Boardman. (Tom Demianew 541-969-6282)HERMISTON IRRIGATION DISTRICT, 4 p.m., Hermiston Irrigation District, 366 East Hurlburt Ave. (541-567-3024)ATHENA CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St. (541-566-3862)BOARDMAN RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473) Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Stanfield City Council Internet Software Politics Data Link Website Zoom Executive Session Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
