Athena City Council, 6 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St. (541-566-3862)
Boardman Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Boardman Fire Department Station 1, 300 S. Wilson Lane. (Suzanne Gray 541-481-3473)
Monday, Sept. 13
Athena-Weston School District, 6 p.m., Weston-McEwen High School outdoors, 540 E. Main St., Athena. Join the meeting at https://bit.ly/3zXBvtd or dial 1-866-899-4679, access code 994-430-477. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
Adams City Council, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St. (541) 566-9380)
Hermiston City Council, 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Live-stream via YouTube https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube or listen by phone by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID 322-962-8667. (541-567-5521)
Milton-Freewater City Council, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. (541-938-5531)
Pendleton School District, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St. (541-276-6711)
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Pendleton Parks & Recreation Commission, noon, via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3zVzcql, meeting ID 850 3114 4200, passcode 028572, or call 253-215-8782, same ID and passcode. (Melissa Porter 541-276-8100)
Port of Morrow Commission, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3jWzWG4, Meeting ID: 331 156 427, or call 1-253-215-8782 to listen via telephone conference. (Brandy Warburton 541-481-7678)
Intermountain Education Service District, 4 p.m., district office, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. Budget hearing during regular meeting. (Danielle Sackett 541-966-3102)
Umatilla Hospital District, 6 p.m., Umatilla Medical Clinic, 1890 Seventh St. (541-922-3104)
Weston City Council, 6 p.m., Gizmo (Weston Food Pantry entrance), 114 E. Main St., Weston. Code enforcement work session in addition to special meeting. (Sheila Jasperson 541-566-3313)
Oregon Trail Library District, 6:30 p.m., district office, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. Call for Zoom login info. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)
