THURSDAY, FEB. 7
UMATILLA COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, 9 a.m., Mac’s Bar & Grill, 1400 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Kyle Waggoner 541-278-8049 ext. 138)
ADAMS PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
FRIDAY, FEB. 8
No meetings scheduled
MONDAY, FEB. 11
IRRIGON FIRE DISTRICT, 7 a.m., Irrigon Fire Department, 705 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-922-3133)
PENDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6 p.m., Pendleton School District office, 107 N.W. 10th St., Pendleton. (541-276-6711)
MILTON-FREEWATER SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Central Middle School, 306 S.W. Second St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-3551)
ADAMS CITY COUNCIL, 6:30 p.m., Adams City Hall, 190 N. Main St., Adams. (541-566-9380)
HERMISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. (Briana Cortaberria 541-667-6000)
ATHENA-WESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 6:30 p.m., Weston-McEwen High School, 540 E. Main St., Athena. (Paula Warner 541-566-3551)
HEPPNER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St., Heppner. (541-676-9618)
MILTON-FREEWATER CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PILOT ROCK FIRE DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Pilot Rock Fire Department, 415 N.E. Elm St., Pilot Rock. (541-443-4522)
HERMISTON CITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Hermiston City Hall council chambers, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
TUESDAY, FEB. 12
WEST EXTENSION IRRIGATION DISTRICT SPECIAL BOARD AND BUDGET MEETING, 9 a.m., Irrigon Fire Department, 705 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. An executive session may be called to discuss legal issues. (Lisa Baum 541-922-3814)
PENDLETON PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, 12 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (541-276-8100)
PORT OF UMATILLA COMMISSION, 1 p.m., Port of Umatilla offices, 505 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. (541-922-3224)
PENDLETON FARMERS MARKET BOARD, 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., Pendleton. (541-969-9466)
WESTON CEMETERY BOARD, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-3313)
PENDLETON LIBRARY BOARD, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave, Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
LEXINGTON TOWN COUNCIL, 7 p.m., Lexington Town Hall, 425 F St., Lexington. (541-989-8515)
PENDLETON CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP, 7 p.m., Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0209)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13
UKIAH SCHOOL DISTRICT, 8 a.m., Ukiah Community School, 201 Hill St., Ukiah. (541-427-3731)
MORROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 9 a.m., Irrigon Public Library, 200 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. (541-676-9061)
MILTON-FREEWATER CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT NO. 3, 12 p.m., Milton-Freewater Golf Course restaurant, 301 Catherine St., Milton-Freewater. (541-938-5531)
PORT OF MORROW COMMISSION, 1:30 p.m., Port of Morrow, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. (Dori Drago 541-481-7678)
PENDLETON FAÇADE COMMITTEE, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community development conference room, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Julie Chase 541-966-0204)
RIVERSIDE SITE COUNCIL, 5:30 p.m., Riverside High School library, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman. (541-676-9128)
WESTON CITY COUNCIL, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 210 E. Main St., Weston. (541-566-3313)
ATHENA PLANNING COMMISSION, 6:30 p.m., Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St., Athena. (541-566-3862)
CONDON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Condon City Hall, 128 S. Main St., Condon. (541-384-2711)
CONDON SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Condon Grade School, 220 S. East St., Condon. (541-384-2441)
HERMISTON PLANNING COMMISSION, 7 p.m., Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. (541-567-5521)
STANFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7 p.m., Stanfield School District office, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield. (541-449-3305)
UMATILLA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1, 7 p.m., Fire Station 21, 320 S. First St., Hermiston. An executive session will be held during the meeting to discuss employment of personnel. (Reta Larson 541-567-8822)
HELIX SCHOOL DISTRICT, 7:30 p.m., Helix School library, 120 Main St., Helix. (541-457-2175)
