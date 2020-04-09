WEDNESDAY
6:51 a.m. — Batteries and wires were reported stolen from a tractor on Telephone Pole Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:38 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired at Stillman Park on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
1:10 p.m. — A purse was reported stolen from Madison Street in Umatilla.
4:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
5:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton.
6:10 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
6:28 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North Sherman Street in Stanfield.
8:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
9:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Blue Bucket Lane in Hermiston.
10:08 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
12:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Donovan Carino Alamar, 26, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Thomas Soaring Eagle, 37, on one felony count of attempting to elude police.
