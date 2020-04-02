WEDNESDAY
11:38 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 204 in Weston.
12:59 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen from a residence on Wagon Wheel Loop in Irrigon.
9:48 p.m. — An armed subject was reported at Shari's on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested Jacob Jessie Solis, 29, on two charges, including one felony count for stealing a vehicle.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Edward Francis Jones, 27, on six charges, including two counts of felony first-degree theft of over $1,000 and one count for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.