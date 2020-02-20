WEDNESDAY
9:02 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man and his son who got their truck stuck in the snow about 3 miles above Cutsforth Park near Heppner.
2:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Wilson Lane in Boardman.
2:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Seventh Street in Hermiston.
2:44 p.m. — Heppner and Boardman Fire Department both responded and put out a grass fire on Little Butter Creek Road in Heppner.
3:13 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on Southeast Frazer in Pendleton.
6:40 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
7:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Sinclair on Westgate in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
1:58 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Wallace Drilling on South Ott Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Chet Lee Schisler, 36, on three charges, including one count for possession of meth and another for delivery of meth, both felonies.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Darold Wayne Jr. Smith, 26, on four charges, including one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and another for unauthorized use of a vehicle, both felonies.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Rodrigo Manuel Zepeda Cervantes, 38, on three charges, including one count of first-degree burglary, a felony.
•Justin Joe Farnsworth, 29, was arrested on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Oregon State Police arrested Alan Edward Reeves, 54, on one count of DUII (controlled substance).
Thursday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carlos Joaquin Barragan, 41, on three charges, including one count of second-degree burglary, a felony.
