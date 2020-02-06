WEDNESDAY
1:52 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a shots fired report near Pendleton's Eighth Street Bridge on Lee Street Grade Road and Campbell Road.
1:54 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on South Highway 395 and Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
7:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Wenatchee Street in Umatilla.
7:33 p.m. — An assault occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
8:34 p.m. — A burglary occurred at the Dollar Tree on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
1:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested Clintin Gregory Hickman, 27, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substances).
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested David Wesley Reed, 44, on one felony count of unlawful possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.