WEDNESDAY
1:14 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Eighth Place in Hermiston.
10:37 a.m. — A theft was reported on Lauback Street in Hermiston.
12:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
1:21 p.m. — A dirt bike was reported stolen from the 900 block of Robbins Street in Milton-Freewater.
2:24 p.m. — A shirt was reported stolen from Lucky Score on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:27 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 200 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
3:10 p.m. — Hermiston police made an arrest on West Theater Lane for an alleged theft.
3:28 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released a shoplifter at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Gale Street in Heppner.
5:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 16th Avenue in Pendleton.
6:43 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Midway Road in Adams.
7:50 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released a shoplifter at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Ethan A. McAuslan, 28, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raina Leilani Ann Hendricks, 20, on two charges, including one felony count of aggravated assault from a domestic violence incident.
•Eric Shannon Pennington, 51, was arrested on one count of felony possession of meth.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Kimberly Jane Niemi, 48, on three charges, including one felony count of unlawful delivery of oxycodone.
