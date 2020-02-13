WEDNESDAY
11:53 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
1:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
2:21 p.m. — Irrigon Rural Fire and Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded to a grass fire that a man said "got away from him."
2:25 p.m. — A broken window to a vehicle was reported on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
3:13 p.m. — A man reported his Nintendo Switch was stolen from his residence on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
3:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Catherine Avenue in Hermiston.
8:41 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:11 p.m. — Hermiston police cited and released a driver who was reported as driving drunk on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
11:36 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Johns Place in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
5:19 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Monroe Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Margret Louise Sheoships, 43, on five charges, including one felony count of burglary.
•Buchanan Lewis Wallahee, 34, was arrested on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Thursday
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Jonathan Allen Thomas, 30, on one count of DUII (alcohol).
