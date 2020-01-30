WEDNESDAY
7:20 a.m. — A trailer was burglarized at IRZ Consulting on Homestead Lane and Bombing Range Road in Boardman.
11:03 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
11:21 a.m. — A burglary was reported on West Moreland Road in Hermiston.
12:24 p.m. — Police made an arrest for a theft at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:30 p.m. — An Irrigon man was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston after accidentally shooting himself in the foot while cleaning his gun.
1:11 p.m. — Graffiti was located in the Creekside shelter at Yantis Park on 200 De Haven Street in Milton-Freewater.
1:51 p.m. — A generator and transit scope were stolen on Poleline Road in Boardman.
3:46 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
4:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:47 p.m. — Police responded to a theft caught on security video at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
6:54 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a report of fireworks being set off near Southwest 16th Street in Pendleton.
9:34 p.m. — Graffiti was located on West Juniper Avenue in Hermiston.
9:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported fight at Pendleton High School on Northwest Carden Avenue.
10:04 p.m. — Police cited and released a suspect for theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
10:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Nelson Road in Hermiston.
11:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on South Main Street in Pendleton.
