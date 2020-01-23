WEDNESDAY
12:00 p.m. — A dog attack was reported on Walker Road in Hermiston.
3:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Maurices on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made for loud music on Klaus Road in Hermiston.
7:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the South Hills Apartment on Southwest 28th Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
2:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Amanda Lynn Clawson, 37, on three charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony.
