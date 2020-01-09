WEDNESDAY
7:23 a.m. — Two backpacks were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
8:15 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
9:15 a.m. — On Wilson Road Southwest in Boardman, a woman called the police because her neighbor's cows have been "out on a regular basis" and aren't friendly, which has prevented kids from being picked up by the bus. She said it's been an ongoing issue and there have also been dogs out in her field chasing and biting her horse.
3:12 p.m. — A man reported a firearm and jacket were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence on the 1000 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
7:04 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a potential drunk driver that was reported at the Dollar Tree on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested on Joshua John Anderson, 35, on three charges, including unlawful possession of meth and supplying contraband, both felonies.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Charles Scott Ronald G. Chapel, 26, on two charges, including felony unlawful possession of meth.
•The Milton-Freewater PD arrested William Allen Travis Futch, 37, on five charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both felonies.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Luis Alberto Roman, 24, on three charges, including felony unlawful possession of meth.
•Cedric Stephan Hall, 23. was arrested on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
