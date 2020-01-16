WEDNESDAY
8:35 a.m. — Police responded to a theft at Pilot Rock High School on Southeast Cherry Street in Pilot Rock.
9:12 a.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Kangaroo Court Lane in Irrigon. Police were unable to located the shots fired or any evidence of it.
5:32 p.m. — An assault was reported on McGowan Drive in Pilot Rock.
11:39 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at Denny's on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
2:26 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesse Austin Corbin, 23, on nine counts of felony first-degree theft of a firearm.
•The Oregon State Police cited a driver who injured a Helix woman in a crash on Highway 11. While traveling north near milepost 18, the combination of snow and wind caused the driver to slide into the southbound lane and collide with the woman's vehicle. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton for her injuries.
•The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office arrested Dustin Ray Quittschreiber, 31, on two charges, including one count of felony first-degree theft of over $1,000.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Eliot Justice Gottfriedson, 23, on three charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance).
