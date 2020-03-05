WEDNESDAY
7:04 a.m. — A burglary occurred on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
8:56 a.m. — Pendleton police arrested a suspect for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:12 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Ridgegate Apartments on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
9:49 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 16th Place in Hermiston.
10:38 a.m. — An assault was reported on Poverty Flat Road in Pendleton.
10:49 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Community Thrift Shop on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:04 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:24 p.m. — Hermiston police made an arrest on North First Street in Hermiston for a reported theft.
9:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Beech Avenue in Hermiston.
10:08 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Southeast Third Street and Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:40 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Buffalo Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested William Murray, 50, on three charges, including two counts of felony possession of meth.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Gordon Allan Wegwerth, 31, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of meth and another felony count of supplying contraband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.