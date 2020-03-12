WEDNESDAY
11:02 a.m. — An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
12:15 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Birch Creek Road in Pendleton.
1:01 p.m. — An assault was reported at Nursery Bridge on Eastside Road and Eastside Connect in Milton-Freewater.
3:05 p.m. — A theft was reported at Umatilla Liquor Store on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
3:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Wildwood Lane in Umatilla.
4:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Pheasant Ridge Street in Umatilla.
5:11 p.m. — A woman reported her storage facility was broken into at Burns-Umatilla Mini Storage on North Fourth Steet in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Zacharias Cavasos, 20, on one felony count of first-degree burglary.
