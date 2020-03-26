WEDNESDAY
7:54 a.m. — A storage shed was reportedly broken into and $2,000 in tools and a generator were stolen from the Deadman Pass rest area near Umatilla at milepost 228 on Interstate-84.
10:01 a.m. — A theft was reported on Seventh Street and H Street in Umatilla.
10:21 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Walkers on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
10:39 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Northwest Geer Road in Hermiston.
1:00 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary at Oregon Trail Mini Storage on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
1:29 p.m. — A theft was reported on Andrews Road in Echo.
7:29 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Villadom Mobile Home Park on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Bryan Keith Jr. Eakles, 34, was arrested on two charges, including one count of felony possession of a prohibited firearm.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Tehya R. Halfmoon, 19, on two charges, including one count of domestic abuse and another for felony assault.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Yusef Lemuel Johnson, 26, on three charges, including two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
•Umatilla tribal police arrested Letitia Maelee Sigo, 36, on three charges, including one count of felony domestic abuse and another for felony assault.
