WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Main Street in Pilot Rock.
10:26 a.m. — An armed subject was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
12:38 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
1:24 p.m. — A theft was reported at Green Acres Mobile Park on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:02 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
3:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Second Place in Hermiston.
4:54 p.m. — A theft was reported on North Fork Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:47 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Terwilliger Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
• The Hermiston Police Department arrested Steven Andrew Allan, 22, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and another felony for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
