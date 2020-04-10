THURSDAY
4:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
5:05 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at the Marigold Hotel on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:48 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported at Hometown Cleaners & Coin-Op Laundry on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
9:06 p.m. — A person reported chasing someone out of their garage with a pistol to stop a burglary on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
FRIDAY
12:32 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at a rental property on South Main Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Donovan Anne Cree, 35, on two charges, including one tribal count of possessing dangerous drugs and another for criminal activity in drugs.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Corey Timothy Gray, 42, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
