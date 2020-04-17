THURSDAY
8:15 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
9:02 a.m. — The Oregon State Police cited two individuals for offensive littering after making contact with them days after they were seen illegally dumping garbage at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge.
11:56 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Johns Place in Pendleton.
2:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Juniper Court in Umatilla.
4:14 p.m. — A theft was reported at Taj Food Mart on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
9:11 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a report of 10 people fighting on East Beech Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
11:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
11:42 p.m. — A rifle was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of County Road in Milton-Freewater.
