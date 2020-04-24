THURSDAY
12:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:54 p.m. — A theft was reported at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
2:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Water Street and West Mill Street in Weston.
4:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:58 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:24 p.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Darius Richard Polhamus, 26, on two felony charges, including one count of strangulation and another count of fourth-degree assault.
