THURSDAY
7:25 a.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:40 a.m. — The Milton-Freewater Rite Aid on Southwest Second Avenue reported a parking lot sign was damaged in a potential hit and run.
12:02 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Oregon Trail Mini Storage on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
1:11 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance occurred on Wildwood Lane in Umatilla.
1:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
1:42 p.m. — A Bluetooth headset were reported stolen from a pickup on J Street in Umatilla.
4:01 p.m. — Farm equipment was reported stolen on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
6:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported on S&K storage on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
10:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
10:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Street in Pendleton.
10:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
