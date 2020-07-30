WEDNESDAY
8:57 a.m. — A theft was reported at Dave’s Chevron 12th Street Food Mart on Southwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
9:20 a.m. — A theft was reported on the Old Oregon Trail in Meacham.
10:08 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at Boutique Air on Airport Road in Pendleton.
12:49 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Wagon Wheel Loop in Irrigon.
1:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Keystone RV on Northwest Westgate Drive in Pendleton.
2:34 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
2:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Prunedale Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:01 p.m. — A theft was reported at Econo Lodge on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
4:11 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
4:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Main Street in Pilot Rock.
6:15 p.m. — One man was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston after the Oregon State Police responded to the report of a fight on Highway 730.
7:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Butte Park on Northwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
9:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Mill Creek Road and Straw Springs Lane in Walla Walla, Washington.
THURSDAY
8:03 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Camas Creek Road in Ukiah.
8:05 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
8:13 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest Third Street in Pendleton.
9:28 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
11:27 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on East Ferndale Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:21 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
3:27 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northwest Ellis Avenue in Pendleton.
4:32 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Aurora Street in Helix.
7:46 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southgate Place in Pendleton.
8:32 p.m. — A fight between two males was reported on Highway 395 in Hermiston.
8:33 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:06 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Cassiday Battery on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Kay Plueard, 40, on four charges, including one count of felony first-degree burglary.
Thursday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Tyler Elijah Lamar Burns, 29, on three charges, including one tribal count of assault and another for domestic abuse.
