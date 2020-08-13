WEDNESDAY
3:28 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South First Street in Hermiston.
3:42 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Fourth Street Plaza on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
9:24 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Oxbow Trail No. 2 on West Elm Avenue and Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
9:59 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Oregon Avenue in Hermiston.
10:11 a.m. — One person was transported to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash near milepost 26 on Highway 37.
10:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on Colonel Jordan Road in Hermiston.
11:53 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Catalpa Tree RV Park on Southeast 11th Street in Pendleton.
12:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
1:28 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the Umatilla County Jail on Northwest Pioneer Place in Pendleton.
1:53 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at Taco Time Falls on Southwest River Levee in Pendleton.
2:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
4:18 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
12:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Raymond Street in Umatilla.
12:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Rollins Lane and Klaus Road in Hermiston.
5:03 p.m. — A theft was reported at Ac Mini Storage & RV Park on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Southridge Apartments on Fifth Street in Umatilla.
10:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Eskimo Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Zechariah Isaiah Ayers, 34, on four charges, including one count of felony strangulation and one count of felony fourth-degree assault.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Glenn Walter Key, 63, on three charges, including one count of second-degree burglary.
The Stanfield Police Department arrested Jaime Moras Nava, 31, on two charges of felony first-degree theft and DUII (controlled substance).
