WEDNESDAY
7:10 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at a rental property on South Main Street in Pendleton.
8:19 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Mount Hebron Drive in Pendleton.
8:56 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Bowman Road in Echo.
3:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Harding Avenue in Stanfield.
4:15 p.m. — A vehicle was reported as broken into with $450 stolen at Keystone RV on Westgate Drive in Pendleton.
6:05 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at United Grocers on Westgate in Pendleton.
6:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Dean Avenue in Umatilla.
9:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Umatilla Speedwash Laundry on I Street in Umatilla.
11:03 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
3:17 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
5:58 p.m. — Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle at Marie Dorian Park on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:25 p.m. — A theft was reported on Agnew Road in Hermiston.
3:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at the Meacham Volunteer Fire Department on the Old Oregon Trail in Meacham.
9:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
11:25 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Daytona Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danielle Lynn Richardson, 47, on three charges, including one felony count for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Thursday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested David Leon Colbray, 31, on two charges, including one count of felony first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
