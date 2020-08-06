WEDNESDAY
8:13 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northeast Elm Street and Northeast Gumwood Street in Pilot Rock.
11:10 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Bear Creek on West Birch Creek in Pilot Rock.
12:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
1:58 p.m. — Police responded to reported burglary on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
4:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Fifth Street in Pendleton.
4:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
6:44 p.m. — An assault was reported on East Oregon Avenue in Hermiston.
6:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Coppinger Lane in Echo.
9:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bridge Road in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
12:05 a.m. — A fight was reported at Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
9:33 a.m. — A theft was reported on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
11:03 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chad Russell Nickerson, 36, on one charge of felony fourth-degree assault.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jared Russell Burns, 31, on three tribal charges, including one felony count of assault and another felony count of domestic abuse.
Friday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Shawn Howard Banks, 49, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.