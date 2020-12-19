WEDNESDAY
12:08 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit and run on Christiansen Loop in Hermiston.
3:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Trailer Park on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
4:25 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Glendening Street in Stanfield.
10:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
THURSDAY
12:10 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Second Street in Hermiston.
2:29 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
2:59 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at DMV on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:42 p.m. — Police responded to a missing persons report on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
10:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Jack In The Box on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
2:39 a.m. — Police responded to the report the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Daryl Scott Frederickson, 43, on nine counts, including one felony count of parole/LSA violation, one felony count of the failure to appear in court, two felony counts of the attempt to elude/flee law enforcement, one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Dylan Lance Cantrell, 18, on one felony count of the possession of a stolen vehicle.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eduardo Venegas, 28, on two counts, including one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault and one count of interfering with law enforcement making a report.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler William Halstead, 30, on three counts, including one felony count of first-degree forcible rape, one felony count of second-degree sexual abuse (rape), and one misdemeanor count of third-degree sexual abuse.
