THURSDAY
6:45 a.m. — A house was reportedly egged in the 500 block of Elzora Loop in Milton-Freewater.
8:28 a.m. — A report was made of paint being thrown on a truck in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
8:51 a.m. — A theft was reported at Super 8 Motel on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
9:02 a.m. — Pendleton fire responded to a damaged semitruck that leaked about 20 gallons of fuel on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 210.
9:31 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
4:34 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a fight on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
7:25 p.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jason Douglas Sweet, 45, on two charges, including one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
•Josie Lee Pritchard, 30, was arrested on three charges, including one felony count of criminal conspiracy and another for felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Robin Lynn Pickard, 39, was arrested on one felony charge of theft of over $1,000.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Ignacio Martin Ramirez, 31, on two charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Pendleton police arrested Joshua John Anderson, 35, on one count of felony possession of meth.
