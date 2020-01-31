THURSDAY
8:24 a.m. — Graffiti was located behind Russ's Place on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
8:37 a.m. — Graffiti was located at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
12:59 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a rental property on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
3:53 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a kitchen fire on Rio Senda Drive in Umatilla.
4:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Cobb Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:37 p.m. — A man reported a theft at Mountain Glen Apartments on Northeast Pioneer Drive in Heppner.
6:00 p.m. — An Irrigon man was injured after falling asleep at the wheel and driving off the road into a patch of trees on Highway 730 near mile post 181. EMS treated and released the man at the scene.
6:13 p.m. — A man reported his vehicle was stolen from his residence on the 100 block of Southwest First Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
7:53 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northwest Dusk Drive in Hermiston.
9:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
4:02 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Van Buren Drive in Umatilla.
4:03 a.m. — Police were unable to locate an armed subject reported at Short Stop No. 1 on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Benjamin Delacruz Perez, 39, was arrested on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
