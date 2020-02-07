THURSDAY
1:55 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest 11th Street.
9:47 a.m. — On West Pine Avenue in Hermiston, a man reported finding 23 rifle bullets on his property.
9:58 a.m. — West Extension Irrigation reported a large number of brass valves were stolen from its location on Northeast Main Avenue in Irrigon.
10:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street.
12:06 p.m. — A window was reportedly broken on the 800 block of North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
1:52 p.m. — A theft was reported at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Locust Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:32 p.m. — An armed subject was reported at Riverview Mobile Estates on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
11:19 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a report of shots fired on North Water Street in Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Ethan Allan Pinkham, 36, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.