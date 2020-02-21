THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. — A burglary occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:44 a.m. — An assault was reported on South Main Street in Stanfield.
10:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
12:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Rio Senda Drive in Umatilla.
5:50 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast 14th Street in Pendleton.
5:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
8:24 p.m. — A theft was reported from the Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
9:42 p.m. — An armed subject was reported at Northwest 21st Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Jesus Erevia, 29, on one count of fourth-degree assault (aggravated assault), a felony.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Ross Carlisle Vanetta, 39, on three charges, including one count unlawful possession of meth and one count of failure to report as a sex offender, both felonies.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Hector Salinas, 29, on two charges, including one felony count of unlawful use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.