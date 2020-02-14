THURSDAY
7:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at County Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
8:13 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported to the Irrigon Justice Center on Northeast Third Street in Irrigon.
8:56 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 332 in Milton-Freewater.
12:30 p.m. — A man reported hearing a large crash outside his residence on Southeast Court Street in Heppner, and when he looked outside it appeared a vehicle had struck a cement wall on his neighbor’s property, then left.
5:32 p.m. — A man reported his vehicle’s windshield was broken on the 1000 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
7:31 p.m. — Hermiston police cited and released someone for theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Links on Klickitat Street in Umatilla.
