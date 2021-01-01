WEDNESDAY
8:39 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Megan Lane in Hermiston.
11:29 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Milton Cemetery Road in Milton-Freewater.
1:49 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Phillips Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:06 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run on Old Oregon Trail in Meacham.
5:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at Basquez, Lewis Spring Neighborhood Watch, on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
THURSDAY
8:06 a.m. — Police conducted a death investigation on Columbia Lane in Irrigon.
3:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Southeast Thirteenth Place in Irrigon.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Zachariah Everette Grigsby, 37, on one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Eli Hewett Sampson, 31, on four counts, including one felony count of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Michael Edward Savage, 30, on felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and violating probation.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roni Lee Castillo, 26, on four counts, including two felony counts of probation violation and one count of the possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Joseph Cruz Almaguer, 25, on five counts, including felony counts of second-degree kidnapping and the attempted unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault, menacing and strangulation (aggravated assault).
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edgar Rodriguez, 31, on two counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Fransisco Alvarez, 18, on four counts, including a felony count of first-degree burglary (other structures) and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Shawn Michael Mayes, 27, on three counts, including a felony count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Tapia Bartolo, 38, on four misdemeanor counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and failing to carry or present a license.
