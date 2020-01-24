THURSDAY
7:39 a.m. — A woman reported her car was stolen while it was warming up in her driveway on the 500 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
2:23 p.m. — Police investigated a report that a man in Lexington is leaving cat food out that is attracting skunks to the area.
5:31 p.m. — A complaint of a barking dog was made at Northeast Cherry Street and Northeast Second Street in Pilot Rock.
7:45 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:38 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Third Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
James A Sparks, 29, was arrested on one felony charge of unlawful delivery of heroin.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anjanette Marie Jones, 41, on three felony charges, including one count of first-degree theft of over $1,000, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Jay Shelton, 43, on six felony charges, including two counts of first-degree theft of over $1,000, one count of fraud by credit card, one count of identity theft, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
Friday
The Umatilla Police Department arrested Angel Santiago Lemus, 18, on three charges, including one felony count of strangulation.
