WEDNESDAY
8:05 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Coyote Drive in Hermiston.
6:03 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Fourth Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
10:29 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Southshore Drive and Highway 730 in Umatilla.
1:12 p.m. — A woman reported mail was stolen from her mailbox on East Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
2:31 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southeast Third Street in Irrigon.
3:59 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
6:31 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Masonic Lodge on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
7:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Ladow Avenue in Pendleton.
8:29 p.m. — A theft in progress was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:49 p.m. — A theft of a tractor was reported on Savage Lane in Weston.
9:21 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for a theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:31 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report that a man was trying to take a dog from Third Street in Umatilla.
10:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southeast Ninth Drive in Pendleton.
10:36 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a drunken driver reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Edwin R. Everett, 63, on two charges, including one felony count of attempted strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.