THURSDAY
6:28 a.m. — Police were unable to locate a potential drunken driver that was reported on South Highway 395 and West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
9:37 a.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
9:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
2:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Kristen Drive in Irrigon.
8:43 p.m. — A report of three shots fired was made at McKay Creek Elementary School on Southwest 44th Street in Pendleton.
9:58 p.m. — A potential drunken driver was reported going eastbound on Interstate 84 in Boardman. Police issued a verbal warning to the driver for failure to maintain lane.
11:10 p.m. — A theft was reported at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store on Tower Road in Boardman.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gretchen Kay Hines, 52, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
