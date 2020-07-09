WEDNESDAY
8:55 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
8:59 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Third Place in Hermiston.
9:38 a.m. — A storage shed was reportedly broken into with items stolen from it on Southeast 17th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
11:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Oregon Trail Mini Storage on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
12:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
1:15 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:40 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at McDonalds on Southgate in Pendleton.
4:37 p.m. – Police responded to a reported theft at Decorative Concrete Systems on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
4:41 p.m. — A theft was reported at Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
6:29 p.m. — Police made an arrest for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
8:42 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
8:57 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:23 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged on Vining Street in Milton-Freewater.
10:18 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Rainbow Cafe on South Main Street in Pendleton.
3:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Douglas Street in Pilot Rock.
3:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Trumbull Lane in Milton-Freewater.
4:31 p.m. — Police cited and released an armed subject on North Harriman Street in Stanfield.
5:21 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
5:39 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Adams Road in Pendleton.
5:43 p.m. — A report was made for a burglary that allegedly occurred on Tuesday, June 30, at Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
7:00 p.m. — A theft was reported on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:42 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
1:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Janette Patricia Sanchez, 25, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Thursday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Shannan Marie Moore, 60, on one charge of DUII (controlled substances).
