WEDNESDAY
7:00 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
8:10 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
9:29 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Water Street in Weston.
9:34 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton.
10:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
1:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
4:30 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Fourth Street in Athena.
5:08 p.m. — A theft was reported at Ranch and Home on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
8:26 p.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Forest Service Road 54 in Ukiah.
9:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast First Street and Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
2:44 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Dos Palos Court in Umatilla.
6:23 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sturgis Street in Hermiston.
9:41 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
10:25 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
12:22 p.m. — A theft was reported on Northeast Wagner Lane in Hermiston.
2:42 p.m. — A theft was reported on Edwards Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:27 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Oak Avenue in Hermiston.
3:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Highway 730 and Patterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
4:11 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
8:26 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an assault on East Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
8:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bensel Road in Hermiston.
9:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
10:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Wilshire Avenue in Hermiston.
10:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West June Avenue in Hermiston.
11:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North Water Street in Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Edward Olea, 47, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
Thursday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heladio Pablo Ordonez, 19, on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Joseph William Murr, 62, on two charges, including one count of felony attempt to flee police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.