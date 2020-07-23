WEDNESDAY
7:39 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
8:25 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight at the Whiskey Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
10:27 a.m. — The unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:29 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
2:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Fruitvale Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:33 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
6:27 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Abundant Care on East Gerone Street in Echo.
8:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
9:07 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Shadeview RV Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
9:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Hurst Lane in Milton-Freewater.
9:51 p.m. — A theft was reported on Cowlitz Avenue in Umatilla.
11:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Ferndale Road in Milton-Freewater.
THURSDAY
4:19 a.m. — An assault was reported on Diagonal Road and North Cabana Road in Hermiston.
7:38 a.m. — Police made an arrest after responding to a reported theft at the Southwest Fifth Street River Levee in Pendleton.
8:39 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Gibson Lane in Umatilla.
9:13 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Alexander Place in Pendleton.
10:22 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
11:09 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
11:23 a.m. — The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
1:07 p.m. — A theft was reported at Bi-Mart on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
1:30 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on West Crockett Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
8:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Warehouse Beach on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
9:53 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested James Edward Taylor, 56, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Thursday
•The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team arrested Dustin William Raines, 28, on four charges for felony delivery and possession of heroin, and felony possession of meth and controlled substances.
