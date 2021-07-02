WEDNESDAY
8:53 a.m. — Police responded to two reports of a burglary on Southeast Dorion Avenue, Pendleton.
2:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Northwest Geer Road, Hermiston.
7:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North Water Street, Weston.
7:58 p.m. — Police responded to three reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
THURSDAY
5:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
FRIDAY
12:19 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Triangle L The Western Store, 1525 N Columbia St, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Boardman Police Department arrested Jody Lynn Lemon, 42, on one count of fourth-degree assault.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Juan Fernando Ponce, 30, on felony counts of second-degree burglary and violating probation, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree theft.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Sebastian Shaver, 44, on felony counts of first-degree burglary and violating post-prison supervision conditions, and misdemeanor counts of third-degree escape, second-degree criminal trespassing and failing to appear in court.
