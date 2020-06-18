WEDNESDAY
8:43 a.m. — A theft was reported on Cobb Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:13 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 11 in Pendleton.
11:47 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
6:28 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight at Victory Square Park on Southwest 10th Street in Hermiston.
7:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Cottonwood Bend Road in Hermiston.
7:54 p.m. — A theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Third Street in Pilot Rock.
THURSDAY
10:26 a.m. — Police are investigating the reported theft of a GPS, tool box and radio on Immigrant Lane and Highway 74 in Ione.
11:00 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Redtail RV Park on East Harding Avenue in Stanfield.
12:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Cold Springs Loop in Weston.
3:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
4:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Stephens Avenue in Umatilla.
7:10 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Hunt Court in Athena.
7:47 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
9:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
10:45 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
11:34 p.m. — Police responded to a report of three individuals attempting to break into a building on the westbound side of Deadman Pass Rest Stop on Interstate 84.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jalissa Lynnae Dave, 22, on five charges, including one count of felony aggravated assault.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Elsie Pearl Surface, 23, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Byron Allen Adels, 29, on five charges, including one count of felony first-degree burglary and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Richard Tyler Smith, 38, on three charges, including one count of felony possession meth.
Thursday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Josie Page Royse, 26, on four charges, including one count of felony attempt to flee police.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Cody Roy Hatley, 30, on seven charges, including one count of felony possession of meth and one count of felony possession of heroin.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Garret Lee Holley, 23, on three charges, including one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Rebecca Kay Peterson, 43, on three charges, including felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft by receiving.
Friday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Sydney Jennifer James, 28, on three charges, including one felony count of assaulting a public safety officer.
