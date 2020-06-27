WEDNESDAY
8:56 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
9:27 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:32 a.m. — A man was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner after suffering injuries when he went off the road and crashed his motorcycle on McNab Lane and Zinter Road in Ione.
10:45 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Harper Road in Hermiston.
1:37 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight at Psychological Services of Pendleton on Southeast First Street in Pendleton.
2:12 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Southeast Fifth Street in Pendleton.
6:51 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Russ’s Place on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
8:21 p.m. — Police made an arrest for an alleged theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:33 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
10:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of aerial fireworks on Southwest 10th Street in Hermiston.
11:36 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
8:45 a.m. — A burglary was reported at S & K Mini Storage on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
10:05 a.m. — Money was reported stolen from a residence on Huckleberry Loop in Milton-Freewater.
10:12 a.m. — A theft was reported on Government Mountain Road near Milton-Freewater.
12:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
5:42 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Sunridge Retirement Community on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
8:07 p.m. — Police made an arrest for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:00 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight at Newport Park on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Mark Allen Hernandez, 36, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Diego Garcia Hernandez, 35, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Josue Medrano Moises, 40, on two counts of felony delivery of meth.
The Oregon State Police cited and released Christine Marie Andrews, 30, on two charges, including one count of DUII (controlled substances).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.